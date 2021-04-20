Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Malmaison Glasgow

278 W George St, Glasgow G2 4LL, UK
Website
| +44 141 378 0384
A Truly Sanctified Sleep Glasgow United Kingdom
Check Availability >

A Truly Sanctified Sleep

A former 19th Century church, Malmaison Glasgow is full of character. With 72 rooms, including eight suites, kitted out with luxury trimming the hotel doesn't scrimp on class. The brasserie, which is housed in what used to be a crypt, is a popular venue for lunch. The most exciting recent addition to the hotel is The Honours -- a new venture by multi Michelin-starred Scottish chef Martin Wishart. Standouts from the menu include a 500g Chateaubriand steak cooked on a Josper high-temperature charcoal grill.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points