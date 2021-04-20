Malmaison Glasgow 278 W George St, Glasgow G2 4LL, UK

A Truly Sanctified Sleep A former 19th Century church, Malmaison Glasgow is full of character. With 72 rooms, including eight suites, kitted out with luxury trimming the hotel doesn't scrimp on class. The brasserie, which is housed in what used to be a crypt, is a popular venue for lunch. The most exciting recent addition to the hotel is The Honours -- a new venture by multi Michelin-starred Scottish chef Martin Wishart. Standouts from the menu include a 500g Chateaubriand steak cooked on a Josper high-temperature charcoal grill.