Mallorca
The limestone bluffs, green valleys, and orange groves of Mallorca – located in Spain’s Balearic Islands – inspired the Catalan surrealist painter Joan Miró. On this Azamara voyage, this sun-kissed island will most likely inspire you, too. Pedal along the ancient walls of Palma on a bike tour that calls upon the city’s churches, lively markets, and squares; it includes a break at a popular tapas bar. Visit the oldest olive oil mill in Mallorca, which dates to 1561, and meet the head of the family who produces the oil in his rustic home. Venture to the Palma highlands and experience a guided hike
with an expert naturalist through the UNESCO landscape of Serra de Tramuntana as you enjoy mountain views and learn about the lives of the island’s residents.
Sponsored by
Azamara Club Cruises