Mallick Ghat Flower Market p222, 1, Strand Bank Rd, Fairley Place, B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal 700001, India

Flower Art in Calcutta I've seen tons of flower markets, but nothing quite like the Mallick Ghat Flower Market in Calcutta. Located on the banks of the Hooghly River, just beneath the Howrah Bridge, you'll find men stringing together brilliantly colored petals. Large mounds of frangipani and bright orange garlands of marigolds are lined up on the streets and are bought to be used as temple offerings or in Hindu weddings. The market has been operating for more than 125 years and around 2,000 growers come here each day to sell their flowers.