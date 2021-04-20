Mallick Ghat Flower Market
p222, 1, Strand Bank Rd, Fairley Place, B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal 700001, India
| +91 85849 99867
Taking a Break at the MarketI attended the colorful Flower Market early one morning in Kolkata, India. The market is jam packed with people, vehicles and the ubiquitous flowers. The
many species of flowers come in all colors and sizes. The scene is best described as colorful and fast paced! This man stood out to me because he was able to take a reading break in the midst of all the action around him.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Flower Street
The freshest blooms along muddiest streets - Kolkata's wholesale 'phoolbajaar' or flower market is right next to river Hooghly. In the beginning, the sellers sat on the Mallick Ghat. Nowadays, they have taken over several back-alleys and set up small shops. Mornings are the best and the craziest time to walk through the area. Most, vanish by noon, leaving behind a heady scent of seasonal specialties.
almost 7 years ago
Pensive Flower Seller in Kolkata
I visited the colorful Flower Market in Kolkata, India early one morning. The market, near the famous Howrah Bridge, is the oldest in Eastern India, and attracts many flower growers from surrounding areas. This flower seller appeared to lose himself in thought for a moment......a brief break from the hectic pace of another busy market morning.