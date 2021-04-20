Mallick Ghat Flower Market p222, 1, Strand Bank Rd, Fairley Place, B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal 700001, India

Taking a Break at the Market I attended the colorful Flower Market early one morning in Kolkata, India. The market is jam packed with people, vehicles and the ubiquitous flowers. The

many species of flowers come in all colors and sizes. The scene is best described as colorful and fast paced! This man stood out to me because he was able to take a reading break in the midst of all the action around him.