Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mallick Ghat Flower Market

p222, 1, Strand Bank Rd, Fairley Place, B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal 700001, India
Website
| +91 85849 99867
Taking a Break at the Market Kolkata India
Pensive Flower Seller in Kolkata Kolkata India
Flower Street Kolkata India
Taking a Break at the Market Kolkata India
Pensive Flower Seller in Kolkata Kolkata India
Flower Street Kolkata India

Taking a Break at the Market

I attended the colorful Flower Market early one morning in Kolkata, India. The market is jam packed with people, vehicles and the ubiquitous flowers. The
many species of flowers come in all colors and sizes. The scene is best described as colorful and fast paced! This man stood out to me because he was able to take a reading break in the midst of all the action around him.
By David Netzer

More Recommendations

D Biswas
almost 7 years ago

Flower Street

The freshest blooms along muddiest streets - Kolkata's wholesale 'phoolbajaar' or flower market is right next to river Hooghly. In the beginning, the sellers sat on the Mallick Ghat. Nowadays, they have taken over several back-alleys and set up small shops. Mornings are the best and the craziest time to walk through the area. Most, vanish by noon, leaving behind a heady scent of seasonal specialties.
David Netzer
almost 7 years ago

Pensive Flower Seller in Kolkata

I visited the colorful Flower Market in Kolkata, India early one morning. The market, near the famous Howrah Bridge, is the oldest in Eastern India, and attracts many flower growers from surrounding areas. This flower seller appeared to lose himself in thought for a moment......a brief break from the hectic pace of another busy market morning.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30