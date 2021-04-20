Maligne Adventures

Maligne Canyon Icewalk
Slide into your warmest winter boots, strap on a pair of ice cleats, and bundle on an extra layer before descending into the Maligne Canyon for a unique Jasper experience. Curving rock walls create the perfect labyrinth to explore the depths of this frozen winter wonderland. Dazzling towers of blue-green ice stretch 50 meters overhead, fossils dot the canyon floor, and caverns drop into the abyss. The three major highlights all dazzle in their own way. The Grotto is a fast-flowing waterfall hidden beneath a giant curtain of ice. Angel Falls is a training ground for local ice climbers, and the Queen of the Maligne is a giant, freestanding ice tower. It’s ever-changing, but it’s often good to slip behind the entire column for a truly unique view. Designated as a Canadian Signature Experience by the Canadian Tourism Commission, the entire adventure is led by qualified guides who are familiar with the local geography—the canyon is part of the largest Karst System in North America—wildlife, and, perhaps most importantly, ice conditions. It’s also Jasper’s most popular winter tour because it’s fascinating for every member of the family. The Maligne Canyon Ice Walk season typically lasts from December to March, weather dependent. The tours last three hours, including two hours outside. All tours offer hotel pickup, too, so visiting Maligne Canyon is as easy as booking online.