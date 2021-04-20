Serenity at the Malibu Temple

This temple can hardly be seen while driving along the Backbone trail toward Pacific Coast Highway, but a few minutes of rest at this spot is well worth the side trip.



Two large pristine complexes rise above the canyons, otherworldly in their appearance. The entrance is guarded by two large statues, draped in cloth that sways gently with the wind, as if ready to come alive at any moment. Don't let them deter you from taking your shoes off and walking inside the temple grounds to peruse the intricate statues and multiple offerings that speak of Hindi devotion.



If you need a bit of respite from life's usual worries, this is a good place to find it.



