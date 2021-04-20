Where are you going?
Malibu Temple

1600 Las Virgenes Canyon Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302, USA
Website
| +1 818-880-5552
LA's Hindu Temple

High above the poshness of Malibu lives a glowing white spiritual palace, a temple of the Hindu god Venkateswara. It's a gorgeous place to get away and trasport yourself to a different place.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

Carren Jao
almost 7 years ago

Serenity at the Malibu Temple

This temple can hardly be seen while driving along the Backbone trail toward Pacific Coast Highway, but a few minutes of rest at this spot is well worth the side trip.

Two large pristine complexes rise above the canyons, otherworldly in their appearance. The entrance is guarded by two large statues, draped in cloth that sways gently with the wind, as if ready to come alive at any moment. Don't let them deter you from taking your shoes off and walking inside the temple grounds to peruse the intricate statues and multiple offerings that speak of Hindi devotion.

If you need a bit of respite from life's usual worries, this is a good place to find it.

