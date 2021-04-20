Malga Pramosio Strada Statale 52bis, 62, 33026 Paluzza UD, Italy

A Mountaintop Malga Every summer, throughout the rural hills of northeast Italy, cows are herded from dairy farms in the valleys to mountain huts called “malghe.” All summer long, cows graze in tranquil Alpine pastures, providing their milk twice a day for the making of “formaggio di malga.”



One of many malghe to also serve as an agriturismo, offering both food and lodging, Malga Pramosio is located near the Austrian border not far from the Creta di Timau peak. While it is accessible by car from the hamlet of Laipacco, I chose instead to hike from the town of Timau, 2300 feet up a steep mountain path through the beech forest called Bosco Bandito. At the summit, the woods gave way to a rolling, green meadow surrounded by towering granite peaks. Inside the red-roofed, stone malga, a fire roared, filling the entryway with thick smoke. I sat at one of the communal tables and ordered a plate of frico (cheese and potato pancake) with polenta.



Following my meal, I tagged along with a few other guests for an informal tour of the malga’s cheese-making rooms. Ricotta—made from reheating whey and extracting the curds—was wrapped in cheesecloth and piled onto wooden planks; heavy iron weights sat on top to press out the excess liquid. In the next room, rounds of cheese were soaking in a vat of salted water to make formaggio salato (salted cheese), while many more wheels, in various stages of aging, were stacked high to the ceiling.