Malaka Spice

Eat Your Way Through Asia at Malaka Spice Malaka Spice has an extensive menu with cuisine from all across Southeast Asia. Each dish on the menu is labeled with its local name, its English translation, and where it comes from: Thailand, Malaysia, Burma, Vietnam, China, Indonesia....



The restaurant has a chic indoor seating area (air-conditioned) and a more tropical courtyard, which is a wonderful place to sit when the weather is pleasant. The colorful lanterns hanging down from a midnight sky add a further touch of drama to the setting, and the cocktails on offer hit all the right spots. The food is a good balance of spice and flavor and includes a mix of comfort foods and crowd pleasers. All of which helps explain why the restaurant is always crowded at night.



Malaka Spice doubles as a gallery as well as a restaurant. Artists are encouraged to exhibit their work here along the inside wall.