Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Malahide Castle

Malahide Demesne, Malahide, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Website
| +353 1 816 9538
Wander the grounds and hunt for ghosts at Malahide Castle Malahide Ireland

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm

Wander the grounds and hunt for ghosts at Malahide Castle

A short train ride from Dublin, spend a day at Malahide Castle and Gardens wandering its wide open green spaces (260 acres).

The Castle tour is short, but the information about the Talbot family, and the Castle's ghosts is pretty entertaining.

Besides, the tour ends in the lobby near the gift shop. Organic takeaway, as well as specialty products from the around the world make this a great place to pick up some edibles for a picnic on the grounds.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points