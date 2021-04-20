Malahide Castle
Malahide Demesne, Malahide, Co. Dublin, Ireland
| +353 1 816 9538
More info
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm
Wander the grounds and hunt for ghosts at Malahide CastleA short train ride from Dublin, spend a day at Malahide Castle and Gardens wandering its wide open green spaces (260 acres).
The Castle tour is short, but the information about the Talbot family, and the Castle's ghosts is pretty entertaining.
Besides, the tour ends in the lobby near the gift shop. Organic takeaway, as well as specialty products from the around the world make this a great place to pick up some edibles for a picnic on the grounds.