Makulay Lodge & Villas

Unnamed Road
Relaxing Stay in El Nido El Nido Philippines
Relaxing Stay in El Nido

Outside of the main town road of El Nido and away from the overcrowded streets and revving engines of motorbikes is Makulay Lodge and Villas. The quaint property (with only 6 rooms) is a perfect treat in El Nido. Clean lodging, white linens, hot water and exceptional customer service and assistance throughout your stay.With dining tables in the sand and relaxing beanbag sacks lining their outdoor cocktail area on rock ledge above, the restaurant and bar is home to one of the most beautiful and quiet views of Cadlao Island. Try the watermelon whisky cocktail or the homemade margarita - both exceptional!
By Marcy Fitzpatrick

