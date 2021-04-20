Where are you going?
Maksimir

Maksimirski perivoj, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Website
| +385 1 2320 460
Maksimir Croatia

For a wooded escape within city limits, take the tram a few stops east of Ban Jelačić Square and meander around Maksimir, the oldest public park in Zagreb. Opened back in 1794, it’s almost as big as Manhattan’s Central Park, and elegantly landscaped in the English style. Stroll around the five lakes (don’t jump in, as swimming is prohibited), tour the historic pavilions, and visit the small but sweet Zagreb Zoo. The park gets jam-packed on warm weekends, but it’s large enough that you can still get lost in its woodsy wilds no matter the crowds.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

