Franjevačka ul. 12, 31000, Osijek, Croatia
+385 31 497 567
Among the sweetest guesthouses in all of Slavonia is Maksimilian. The family-run retreat sits in the historic heart of Osijek, known as Tvrđa (Fortress), and boasts a lovely courtyard, 12 charming rooms with period details, and hearty breakfasts that are included in the rate. The property is particularly popular with cyclo-tourists, many of whom pass through on their way to Serbia and Hungary. If you don’t have your own wheels, the staff will gladly rent you a bike and offer useful info, such as how to get to Kopački Rit Nature Park in just 20 minutes.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

