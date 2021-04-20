Where are you going?
Makkah Masjid

Laad Bazaar Rd
+91 40 6674 5986
The Hyderabad Old City Trail Hyderabad India

Sun - Sat 4am - 9:30pm

The Hyderabad Old City Trail

Explore the historic sites by foot on a walking tour of the old city. Start at Mecca Masjid to view the tombs of the Nizams. Continue to Charminar, where you can climb to the top for fantastic views of the surrounding markets. Walk to the neighboring Laad Market and observe artisans making and selling the famous Hyderabadi glass and stone bangles. After a brief stop for chai and snacks, walk to Mahboob Chowk and engage with a local Muslim family who still reside in a devdi, or noble mansion. Finally, visit Badeshahi Ashoorkhana, the royal mourning place of the Qutub Shahi kings.

By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

