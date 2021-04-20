Makapu'u Beach 41-95 Kalanianaʻole Hwy, Waimanalo, HI 96795, USA

Makapu'u Beach & Waimanlo Pier Oahu is notorious for being the crowded island. The island where no secluded beach exists. Sadly, it can be true but rent a car and go exploring. I can't say I found this beach on my own but rather I asked a local. My fiancé and I were on the hunt for the perfect beach to take engagement photos and Shannon Sasaki was the just the local photographer we needed to capture our big announcement. She recommended the Makapu'u beach and neighbouring Waimanlo Pier which made for gorgeous shots for both Instagram and our wedding website. Aside from photographic reasons, the beach is free and clear by the pier and only fishermen on kayaks populate the waters with a few random snorkelers and surfers.