MAK
5 Stubenring
| +43 1 711360
More info
Wed - Sun 10am - 6pm
Tue 10am - 10pm
Museum of Applied ArtsDesign, contemporary art, medieval crafts – all of this you can find in one fantastic museum in Vienna. The MAK has accumulated an impressive collection of Bentwood chairs by Thonet, an ebony writing cabinet from the Wiener Werkstätte, a mosaic by Klimt, and many more unexpected treasures that have survived the tides of time. At night, the museum is bathed in the light of works by James Turell. Lovers of interior design, architecture, typography or simply the beautiful things in life shouldn’t miss a trip to the grand palais the museum is housed in.
over 4 years ago
MAK
If you love Design, Fashion, Modern Art, Furniture design, or just want a nice evening date night, MAK is the spot. The space is housed in a beautiful building with permanent and temporary exhibits. The MAK has free admission on Tuesday evenings 6–10 p.m. If you are visiting Vienna, this is a stop you shouldn't miss! The gift shop also carries a lot of nicer souvenirs that are not cheesy or kitschy. You can get a great gift or souvenir here without feeling like you're buying cheap mementos.