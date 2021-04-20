MAK 5 Stubenring

More info Wed - Sun 10am - 6pm Tue 10am - 10pm

Museum of Applied Arts Design, contemporary art, medieval crafts – all of this you can find in one fantastic museum in Vienna. The MAK has accumulated an impressive collection of Bentwood chairs by Thonet, an ebony writing cabinet from the Wiener Werkstätte, a mosaic by Klimt, and many more unexpected treasures that have survived the tides of time. At night, the museum is bathed in the light of works by James Turell. Lovers of interior design, architecture, typography or simply the beautiful things in life shouldn’t miss a trip to the grand palais the museum is housed in.