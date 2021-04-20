Mak N Ming
Red cedar walls cast a rosy glow over this 28-seat Kitsilano nook, which Air Canada named as the country’s fourth best new restaurant in 2017. Here, chef-owners Makoto Ono and Amanda Cheng reprise the Asian flavors and French techniques that brought them fame at Gastown’s PiDGiN. The couple keeps thing simple with prix-fixe
dinner menus made up of seasonal, sustainable ingredients, which evolve every few weeks. Expect innovative dishes that draw from Ono’s Japanese background, like kombu-cured snapper with tofu sauce, and a crispy buckwheat pancake over foraged greens and matcha-infused panko crunchies. For dessert, look forward to Cheng’s sublime sweets. Note: The restaurant requests at least 48 hours’ notice to prepare vegetarian and gluten-free alternatives.