Downtown's 24-Hour Greasy Spoon

Many late nights out in Atlanta end up in the inevitable search for food, and one of the most popular destinations for a post-bar bite is Majestic Diner. They've been serving "food that pleases," as advertised on the sign, since 1929. Breakfast food is available any time of day or night, but if you're looking for a recovery meal, try the Southwestern egg specialties. The Majestic also offers burgers, hot dogs, and blue-plate specials.