Majestic Bay Theatres 2044 Northwest Market Street

Majestic, But Not Regal Ballard’s Majestic Bay Theater is the best of both worlds: it looks classic and old-timey on the outside (including a lovely neon marquee and box office), but it’s modern and well-maintained inside, with stadium seating, comfy seats, and a lobby featuring vintage movie posters and glass art made by a local artist. A nautical theme runs throughout the decor, from ship’s wheels and porthole-shaped windows to dark wooden fixtures. Look for the “Popcorn Pig” statue in the upper lobby, created by Artist Dennis Warshall for the Parade of Pigs honoring the Pike Place Market’s centennial.