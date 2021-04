One-Stop Picnic Shopping in Paris

Maison Plisson is the neighborhood’s answer to Dean & Deluca, with 500 square meters of artisanal baked goods; top quality meats, cheeses, and produce; and a café menu overseen by one of the city’s top chefs. Come to pick up products you won’t find elsewhere in Paris and stick around for a coffee and a pastry. You’ll have plenty to choose from: All baked goods are made by baker Benoît Castel at his shop Liberté. Stock up on provisions and have a decadent picnic at the nearby Square du Temple garden.