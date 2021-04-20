Where are you going?
Maison Kammerzell

16 Place de la Cathédrale, 67000 Strasbourg, France
Website
| +33 3 88 32 42 14
On the corner of Place de la Cathédrale, the four-story Maison Kammerzell could rely purely on its history (some of which dates back to 1427), but its traditional fare, reasonably priced menus, and reliable service are equally as impressive as its backstory. It’s tempting to dine on the terrace, but the lunch and dinner menus offered inside are much more extensive, plus you’ll get to marvel at the Léo Schnug Room, with vaulted ceilings, arched windows, and allegorical frescoes from 1904, or the Cathedral Side Room, with a series of stained glass windows and wood paintings that detail Germanic mythology. While the menu features such delicacies as foie gras and escargots, it’s the choucroute (sauerkraut) that really stands out at this local institution. In fact, the iconic Choucroute aux Trois Poissons dish, dreamed up by Guy Pierre Baumann in 1970, is known worldwide.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

