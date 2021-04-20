Where are you going?
Maison En Provence

820 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Website
| +1 619-298-5318
A bit of Provence in San Diego San Diego California United States

More info

Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

Maison En Provence is run by a wonderful couple from the Provence region of France. They came to the States and opened a shop here in San Diego that carries items they feel reflect the best from their homeland. This cute little store is found inside a craftsman-style home in the Mission Hills neighborhood.

You can find everything here: household items, books, soaps, clothing and unique things that all reflect a bit of France. We've enjoyed the lavender sea salt, lavender honey and lavender vinegar, as well as a couple Provencal cookbooks that now line our kitchen bookshelf. This is one of the places I swing by at least once or twice a year when looking for unique gifts.

When you're finished shopping, you can head across the street for lunch at Brooklyn Girl: http://brooklyngirleatery.com/

By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

