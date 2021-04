À la Folie 1126 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1X8, Canada

Stack the Macarons I'll be honest—these are the first macarons I have had in my life. Not being an authority on the delicate little bundles, I can't say how these compare to what you'd find at other bakeries in the city, but from a dessert perspective these were spectacular. My only regret is that I didn't buy a dozen or two.



A nice way to top a day filled with poutine, craft beer, and French food.