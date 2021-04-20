Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Maison de Champagne Taittinger

9 Rue Saint-Nicaise, 51100 Reims, France
Website
| +33 3 26 85 45 35
Taittinger Champagne House Reims France

More info

Mon - Fri 9:30am - 5:30pm

Taittinger Champagne House

The story goes that Thibauld IV of Champagne returned from the Crusade bringing two things, the beautiful roses, planted today right at the entrance, and the Chardonnay grapes. However, the Chardonnay grape, as demonstrated by a team of researchers from the University of California at Davis, is derived from a cross between Pinot Noir and N Gouais B and it belongs to the family of Noiriens. I do prefer the story though :).

The cave tour is very impressive and not very large, around 15-20 people. The champagne house sits on four kilometers of underground tunnels that house around three million bottles of champagne.
At the end we got to enjoy a delicious glass of champagne and managed to get a much sought after bottle from the year of 2004, to drink next year at our wedding anniversary. Buying the champagne at the store, at Taittinger, will be cheaper than in the touristy shops around the Epernay and Reims area.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points