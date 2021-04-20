Maison de Champagne Taittinger
9 Rue Saint-Nicaise, 51100 Reims, France
| +33 3 26 85 45 35
Mon - Fri 9:30am - 5:30pm
Taittinger Champagne HouseThe story goes that Thibauld IV of Champagne returned from the Crusade bringing two things, the beautiful roses, planted today right at the entrance, and the Chardonnay grapes. However, the Chardonnay grape, as demonstrated by a team of researchers from the University of California at Davis, is derived from a cross between Pinot Noir and N Gouais B and it belongs to the family of Noiriens. I do prefer the story though :).
The cave tour is very impressive and not very large, around 15-20 people. The champagne house sits on four kilometers of underground tunnels that house around three million bottles of champagne.
At the end we got to enjoy a delicious glass of champagne and managed to get a much sought after bottle from the year of 2004, to drink next year at our wedding anniversary. Buying the champagne at the store, at Taittinger, will be cheaper than in the touristy shops around the Epernay and Reims area.