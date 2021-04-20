Where are you going?
Maison Auer

7 Rue Saint-François de Paule
Website
| +33 4 93 85 77 98
Maison Auer France

More info

Tue - Sat 9am - 6pm

Maison Auer

Candied fruits are a favorite sweet in France, and when you sink your teeth into one, releasing the sticky-sweet goo and biting zest of a preserved clementine, you’ll have a new favorite, too. Henri Auer came to the region in 1820, drawn by the local abundance of fruit that would provide tasty fodder for his sweetshop. In 1890, his son introduced candied fruits, and three generations later, the family is still providing some of the best sweets in Nice. A tempting display of candied chestnuts, chocolates, fruit jellies, and cocoa-dusted nuts, as well as candied fruits, is elegantly lit by a crystal chandelier in the original 19th-century shop.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

