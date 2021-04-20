Where are you going?
Maipo

Maipo, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Argentina
Discover the Andes Santiago Chile

Discover the Andes

Discover the Andes is an established tour company that's been guiding visitors to explore Mendoza’s nearby peaks for the past 25 years. Their bilingual guides cultivate great relationships with their clients and cheer them on as they climb to new heights. The company focuses on bringing passion and professionalism to their adventure experiences, which range from half-day to six-day excursions, including hikes to Maipu Volcano, crossing the Andes by foot, valley trekking, and, when you need a break from climbing—wine and art tours. info@discovertheandes.com; +54 9 261 15 657 1967

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

