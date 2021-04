From Bee to Bottle

I never knew mead was the oldest of all fermented beverages. Made of locally sourced honey, pure water, and a secret yeast strain, this distinctive wine is produced in downtown Portland . Handcrafted in small batches, other ingredients for flavors include lavender, strawberries, and elderberries all grown in the area. HoneyMaker mead makes delicious cocktails, and if you visit the tasting room you can sample limited release meads and learn all about the process during one of the daily tours.