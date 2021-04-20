Where are you going?
Maine Avenue Fish Market

Tucked under an interstate overpass south of the Smithsonian Institution Castle is the Maine Avenue Fish Market, the oldest continuously operating open-air fish market in the United States. This no-frills landmark has served D.C. since 1805, and its smell, grit, and grime is all part of its authentic appeal. Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean oysters, shrimp, crabs, clams, and more are delivered fresh daily, and can be shucked or steamed and seasoned on-site. Seating is limited, but not for long. New District Wharf development continues to roll out its Southwest waterfront upgrades. For a scenic seafood picnic, walk the half mile to the grounds of the Jefferson Memorial or north to the National Mall.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

Christian Mirasol
AFAR Local Expert
about 6 years ago

Gone Fishing in Southwest DC

Known as "the Wharf," this local landmark since 1805 is the oldest continuously operating fish market in the US. Seafood lovers flock here to the floating barges to purchase and/or feast on fresh fish like shad, perch, bass, and whiting as well as Chesapeake oysters or Maryland blue crab cakes.
