Get Silly at the Sunday Market

Every Sunday from June through September, lower Main Street is closed to vehicular traffic, and an open-air market takes over. You’ll see belly dancers, jugglers, face painters, henna tattoers, live music all day on multiple stages, a farmers’ market, a beer garden, and dozens of booths with arts, crafts, and offerings from locals. Among them? Unique bracelets made from old leather belts and brooches; internationally acclaimed photography; personalized hand-sewn dog collars; tie-dye; petroglyph-styled etchings on reclaimed tin found in southern Utah deserts; crazy hats and tutus. It’s definitely worth a browse, just for the people watching, even if you don’t buy anything. It’s non-profit and eco-friendly, too.