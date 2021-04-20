Main Street
Main St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Walk Historic Main StreetHistoric Main Street is the physical and spiritual heart of Park City, and a visit here without exploring its many treasures just wouldn't be right. With about 80 shops, boutiques, sporting goods stores, galleries, jewelers, T-shirt shops and more, plus almost 50 eateries and a couple dozen places you can get a tasty libation, make time to do some strolling, browsing, shopping and dining. The street is the town's original, from the late 1890s, and many of the buildings existed then too, although they've of course been renovated. The turn-of-the-century architecture is charming and unique, the pocket parks with live music and public sculptures delightful, and the people watching doesn't get any better.
Get Silly at the Sunday Market
Every Sunday from June through September, lower Main Street is closed to vehicular traffic, and an open-air market takes over. You’ll see belly dancers, jugglers, face painters, henna tattoers, live music all day on multiple stages, a farmers’ market, a beer garden, and dozens of booths with arts, crafts, and offerings from locals. Among them? Unique bracelets made from old leather belts and brooches; internationally acclaimed photography; personalized hand-sewn dog collars; tie-dye; petroglyph-styled etchings on reclaimed tin found in southern Utah deserts; crazy hats and tutus. It’s definitely worth a browse, just for the people watching, even if you don’t buy anything. It’s non-profit and eco-friendly, too.
Ride the Free Main Street Trolley
Since Park City sits at about 7,000 feet elevation, everything in town is hilly, including Historic Main Street. You're either walking up the street or down the street. Hop on the free trolley at any time for a quick lift, or ride it up and down several times to take in all the ambiance of Main Street and its shops, boutiques, galleries and restaurants.