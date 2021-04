Walk Historic Main Street

Historic Main Street is the physical and spiritual heart of Park City , and a visit here without exploring its many treasures just wouldn't be right. With about 80 shops, boutiques, sporting goods stores, galleries, jewelers, T-shirt shops and more, plus almost 50 eateries and a couple dozen places you can get a tasty libation, make time to do some strolling, browsing, shopping and dining. The street is the town's original, from the late 1890s, and many of the buildings existed then too, although they've of course been renovated. The turn-of-the-century architecture is charming and unique, the pocket parks with live music and public sculptures delightful, and the people watching doesn't get any better.