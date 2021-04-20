Where are you going?
Main St, Mackinac Island, MI 49757, USA
Shops and bikes on Main (Huron) Street Mackinac Island Michigan United States
Shops and bikes on Main (Huron) Street Mackinac Island Michigan United States
Shops and bikes on Main (Huron) Street

When I lived in Michigan as a child, we went to Mackinac Island a few times. I mostly remembered horses and fudge from those trips. This year I took my son and husband, met up with a high school friend and her family who live in the U.P., and spent a day on the island. It seems more built up than it was 38-40 years ago but I loved it. No cars are allowed so there are many bikes available to rent and there are many horse buggies (which happen to be missing from this scene). Now I will also remember all of the beautiful flowers.
By Veronica Haskell

More Recommendations

Veronica Haskell
almost 7 years ago

Horses, buggy, and pretty house

Here is a highlight that shows more of the typical scene on Mackinac Island.

