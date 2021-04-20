Main St Main St, Mackinac Island, MI 49757, USA

Shops and bikes on Main (Huron) Street When I lived in Michigan as a child, we went to Mackinac Island a few times. I mostly remembered horses and fudge from those trips. This year I took my son and husband, met up with a high school friend and her family who live in the U.P., and spent a day on the island. It seems more built up than it was 38-40 years ago but I loved it. No cars are allowed so there are many bikes available to rent and there are many horse buggies (which happen to be missing from this scene). Now I will also remember all of the beautiful flowers.