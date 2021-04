Main St Main St, Maryland, USA

Annapolis' Free Circulator Trolley The Circulator Trolley is a free service set up by the city of Annapolis. It was created to help visitors visit the downtown area without competing for limited parking. It's an efficient way to explore the city's layout and convenient when traveling with kids and seniors.



The trolley route has multiple stops on its loop between the Westin hotel on West Street and historic downtown.