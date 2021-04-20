Main Ridge Main Ridge, Trinidad and Tobago

Bird Watching In Main Ridge Forest Reserve Main Ride Forest Reserve was established on April 13, 1776, as is on record as the “oldest legally protected forest reserve geared specifically towards a conservation purpose.” It encompasses 9,780 acres of rainforest, and is home to about 220 to 270 bird species, some of which include Yellow-legged Thrush, Olivaceous Woodcreeper and Blue-backed Manakin. Your best bet for spotting beautiful and hard-to-spot birds is by hiring a local guide, like world-renowned birding guide Newton George, whose website is http://www.newtongeorge.com/.