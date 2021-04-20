Main Beach (byron Bay)

Byron Bay Byron Bay is still a big hippie at heart. A little more crowded than it used to be, but still a refreshing getaway - particularly on Valentine's Day. At the time, I wasn't a big believer in the holiday, but found Byron a perfect answer to my dilemma as a girlfriend - Byron was a nice day trip from Brisbane and we had a great day, but not a single nauseating Cupid or mention of Valentine's Day in the area. Perfect!