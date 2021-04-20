Main Beach (byron Bay)
Byron BayByron Bay is still a big hippie at heart. A little more crowded than it used to be, but still a refreshing getaway - particularly on Valentine's Day. At the time, I wasn't a big believer in the holiday, but found Byron a perfect answer to my dilemma as a girlfriend - Byron was a nice day trip from Brisbane and we had a great day, but not a single nauseating Cupid or mention of Valentine's Day in the area. Perfect!
Surfer at Byron Bay
Byron Bay is famous up and down the East Coast of Australia for a reason : It's laid back, it's beautiful and it's a place we'd all secretly like to call home. See my full posts about Byron Bay here: http://genevievewanderbug.wordpress.com/category/australia/new-south-wales/byron-bay-new-south-wales/
More of Main Beach, Byron Bay
Byron Bay is just so pretty I wanted to share it. A pity I don't have any photos of the streets of Byron, which are responsible for Byron's character and irresistible charm. Hopefully I'll be back for a visit in Spring.