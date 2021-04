Maijia Alabo Barbecue 128 N Guangji St, BeiYuanMen XiaoChi YiTiao Jie, Lianhu Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001

Glutinous Sweet Rice on a Stick I'm of the belief that all food is better on a stick, and Xi'an did not disappoint in this respect. There are women everywhere selling little desserts on sticks. These desserts are made of rice that's been pounded and steamed in cute little ceramic containers. The seller asks you what flavor you want—I always went with rose, which is meigui—and then puts nuts and dried fruits and rose syrup on top, et voila!