Bird Haven

If you're in town during autumn or spring, it's worth trekking out to Yuen Long for a day at the Mai Po Nature Reserve. Here, the little ones will get to greet creatures that are taking refuge among the marshes. Mai Po's tranquil wetlands are a haven to around 90,000 migratory birds, including several rare species under protection. You’ll also find otters, fish and crabs, too. In the summer, there is a Night Safari where nocturnal animals are featured at the aviary.



