Mai Po
Mai Po, Hong Kong
Greet Critters in their Natural HabitatsHong Kong is home to many species of birds and animals and allows you to get close to them in their natural habitat. In autumn or spring, trek out to Yuen Long in the New Territories for a day at the Mai Po Nature Reserve. These tranquil wetlands are a haven to around 90,000 migratory birds, including several rare species under protection. You’ll also find otters, fish and crabs, too. In the summer, there is a Night Safari that focuses on nocturnal critters. For something a little more special, scribble in a tour with Hong Kong Dolphin Watch on the city’s western waters to spot adorable pink dolphins frolicking on the water. Don’t worry if they’re a bit shy this time; you can come back for a free ride to try and spot them again.
Bird Haven
