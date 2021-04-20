Mahesh Lunch Home
Andheri -Kurla Road, Sakinaka, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India
| +91 22 2856 5562
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3:30pm, 6:30pm - 12am
A Coastal PlateMahesh Lunch Home is a much-loved seafood restaurant with branches across the city. It is an old-school place—clean and comfortable, but not glitzy. Their seafood-focused menu serves favorites like tandoori pomfret, prawns koliwada, squid butter pepper garlic, and crab curry.
Also ask for a tall glass of the tangy, soothing digestive drink, sol kadhi, to help you polish off all the food.