Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mahekal Beach Resort

Calle 86, Zona Federal Maritima, Luis Donaldo Colosio, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +1 877-235-4452
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Life's a Beach at Mahékal Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Check Availability >

Life's a Beach at Mahékal

When visiting Mahékal Beach Resort, I stayed in one of the thatched-roof bungalows which have a refreshingly simple interior design, an indoor and outdoor shower, and a hammock out front. Paradise! The nearby white sand beach is spectacular, and with its 800 feet of waterfront the longest stretch in Playa del Carmen. Needless to say, I did not want to leave it to explore tourist central Avenida Quinta, located just five minutes from the resort. Mahékal has an easy, and relaxed feel. The owners and staff go to great lengths to preserve its authenticity. You realize that you're in Mexico–but if you want Playa del Carmen with all its restaurants, shops, bars etc., it is at your fingertips, too. One of my favorite encounters at the resort was to meet the lovely Boli–Mahékal's long-time concierge. He read me correctly (get me off the beaten paths, please!) and made great suggestions of things to see and to do. He's wonderful, and not surprisingly a bar at the resort will soon be named in his honor. I can't wait to return and have another margarita there!
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points