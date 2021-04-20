Magpie Café 1409 R St #102, Sacramento, CA 95811, USA

A Trendy Cafe and Local Eats in Sacramento Magpie Cafe is one of my favorite places to stop for a lunch with a girlfriend, order takeout, or eat a meal with out-of-towners. The atmosphere on this renovated block of Midtown Sacramento is funky and young. The cafe uses fresh, local ingredients to create various spins on both common and uncommon dishes. The Lemon Chicken salad sounds simple but is so good, and the perfectly toasted baguette slice that comes with many dishes is an appreciated touch. Their Banh Mi is a wonderful take on a Vietnamese sandwich. The cookies and ice cream sandwiches are worth saving space for.



Magpie Cafe serves lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The atmosphere is casual. There is also an outdoor seating area. Prices are about $8-10.