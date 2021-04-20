Magnificent Mile
Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Luxury Shopping on the Magnificent MileChicago’s Magnificent Mile runs along Michigan Avenue between the Gold Coast and the Loop. There are 460 retail stores, from high-end designers like Gucci, Cartier, and Louis Vuitton to local boutiques and trendsetting fashion stores. In between you'll find luxury hotels and upscale restaurants. Many Windy City visitors come just to explore this rich retail bonanza.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago
Shopping Chicago's Magnificent Mile
One of the top 10 shopping destinations in the world, Chicago’s Magnificent Mile offers 460 stores and 275 restaurants in a 13-block stretch of Michigan Avenue between the Chicago River and Oak Street. Anchoring the southern end of the Magnificent Mile are the Shops at Northbridge, 6 blocks of brand name retail like Sephora and Lucky Brand and high end dining opportunities such as Eataly. Fairmont Chicago guests are within easy walking access of this rich retail extravaganza. After a satisfying day of shopping, they can relax with a personalized massage at the Fairmont Chicago’s mySpa.
Photo by KenLund/Flickr.
Photo by KenLund/Flickr.