Magnificent Mile Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL 60611, USA

Luxury Shopping on the Magnificent Mile Chicago’s Magnificent Mile runs along Michigan Avenue between the Gold Coast and the Loop. There are 460 retail stores, from high-end designers like Gucci, Cartier, and Louis Vuitton to local boutiques and trendsetting fashion stores. In between you'll find luxury hotels and upscale restaurants. Many Windy City visitors come just to explore this rich retail bonanza.