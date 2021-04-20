Where are you going?
Magers & Quinn Booksellers

3038 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
| +1 612-822-4611
Sun - Thur 10am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 11pm

Three floors of books beckon at Magers & Quinn Booksellers in the boutique Uptown District of Minneapolis. The store fosters a community of enthusiasts with its range of new bestsellers, used books, and rare finds on a variety of subjects in addition to a calendar of regular readings and signings.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

Shayna Fowler
almost 5 years ago

This is my favorite bookstore in all of Minneapolis!! Convenient location, huge selection, friendly people, & the greatest vibes.
Cherian Thomas
almost 7 years ago

Magers and Quinn is an independent bookstore that reflects quirky aspects that make it unique.
Wander in and lose yourself over a lovely assortment of used books, rare and new tittles.

The bookstore has an intimate feeling and the staff is completely unpretentious. With more than 8000 square feet of space, this is a great place to escape and dream.

