Magaliesberg

Magaliesberg, South Africa
Look Out From The Top Of The Magaliesberg Brits South Africa

Travel up to the top of the Magaliesberg, via the Harties Cableway. From here you can lookout over the Hartebeespoort Dam and see all the way to Johannesburg which is about an hour away!

If you're the thrill seeking type, you can catch the cable way up to launch yourself off the runway built especially for paragliders and do your own bit of flying with the birds.

If you're just looking to rest your weary feet, why not do a bit of souvenir shopping or have something to eat and drink at restaurant located near the cableway station.

Tired of the mountain? Book a canopy tour from the Adventure Centre located at the bottom of the Cableway Station, or go for a leisurely cruise on the dam.



By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
