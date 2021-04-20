Maestri Di Fabbrica
Borgo degli Albizi, 68/r, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
+39 055 242321
Thur - Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Wed 10am - 8pm
A Return to the Traditions of the Italian MastersThe Maestri di Fabbrica, or the Manufacturing Masters, store in Florence seeks to bring back quality artisanal crafts the way they used to be made.
The store, located in an old Florentine house adorned with frescoes. boasts five sections: body products, home decor, food, books and art, and fashion accessories. The home decor section's allure was strong enough to draw me away from the books and the food, which is not an easy task.
It stole my heart with an array of blown glass kitchenware, but also with its knives. All the knives are produced by the Berti family, which has been manufacturing knives for more than 100 years.
I ended up buying a cheese knife as a birthday present for my boyfriend since he's a knife aficionado (the fact that I love cheese and will use it every day is only the icing on the cake), as well as a present for two friends who are soon to be married. Next time I'm in Florence, I'm going for the blown glass dishes with flowers inside.