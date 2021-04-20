Maenam
1938 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6J 1M5, Canada
Photo by Hamid Attie
MaenamBest Thai, Best Asian, Best Overall: Maenam just keeps racking up the awards, often displacing fancier restaurants. Chef/owner Angus An has helped moved the needle at this Kitsilano spot, mixing a sexy, upscale vibe with accessible food. His menu balances heat with Thailand’s sour, sweet, bitter, and salty flavors, resulting in dishes like fermented pork sausage with lemongrass, fried shallots, and curried rice puffs, and eight-spice lingcod with tamarind sauce. The same creativity pervades the drinks menu, which ranges from white cardamom kombucha to turmeric-and-ginger-infused añejo rum. In addition to Maenam, Chef An owns Sen Pad Thai, a more casual spot that has moved inside the Granville Island Public Market.
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
Have the Grilled Thai Sausage and Crispy Rice Salad
I’m not ashamed to admit that I am a little obsessed with the fermented sausage salad that’s on the menu at chef Angus An’s extraordinary Thai restaurant on West 4th. Chef An and his team offer up an exciting blend of traditional Thai dishes given a contemporary twist with local, seasonal, West Coast ingredients. This blend of flavors and traditions creates something altogether new and wonderful. But –back to that terrific salad! The yam naam is spicy and juicy, yet has crunch and an aromatic sweetness. Impossible to contemplate a trip to Kitsilano without stopping by for this and maybe the Eight Spice Ling Cod too! The superb food is complemented by an Asian-inspired craft cocktail menu, some great beers and a thoughtful wine by-the-glass program.