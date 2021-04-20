Have the Grilled Thai Sausage and Crispy Rice Salad

I’m not ashamed to admit that I am a little obsessed with the fermented sausage salad that’s on the menu at chef Angus An’s extraordinary Thai restaurant on West 4th. Chef An and his team offer up an exciting blend of traditional Thai dishes given a contemporary twist with local, seasonal, West Coast ingredients. This blend of flavors and traditions creates something altogether new and wonderful. But –back to that terrific salad! The yam naam is spicy and juicy, yet has crunch and an aromatic sweetness. Impossible to contemplate a trip to Kitsilano without stopping by for this and maybe the Eight Spice Ling Cod too! The superb food is complemented by an Asian-inspired craft cocktail menu, some great beers and a thoughtful wine by-the-glass program.