Free art exhibit on the streets of Madrid

In my travels, I've found no place better to view art than on the streets of Madrid. I don't mean the museums, although they're worth a visit, but rather, the graffiti and other street paintings. I'm not sure whether these would qualify as murals since they're often painted on the metal grates that cover store fronts, but I'd consider many of them masterpieces. In this one, someone re-created a detail from Las Meninas, one of the best known works by Spanish painter Diego Velázquez. Nuisance or masterpiece? You decide!
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

