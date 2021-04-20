Madonna Inn Resort & Spa
100 Madonna Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA
| +1 805-543-3000
Which Madonna Inn Room Are You?The hot pink sign along US Route 101 is the perfect indicator of what's to come when you pull into the Madonna Inn just outside of San Luis Obispo, CA. Even if you don't stay the night, it's worth the pit stop to wander around the gaudy interior. Filled with pink roses, pink bows, pink pleather, pink strawberry cake, rainbow-colored chalices and gold chandeliers, it's as if Sophia Grace (Ellen Degeneres' "Super Bass" singing princess) decorated by projectile vomiting.
The novelty of the place is truly American, like a Dollywood of the West. You can transport yourself to almost any location, year and activity by spending the night in one of the fabulously tacky themed-rooms.
Are you a Caveman, Captain or Country Gentleman? Would you prefer to be in Portugal, Austria, Italy, Mt. Vernon or Old Mexico?
Choose wisely, there are 110 options!