3号-5号 Fenyang Road
Website
| +86 21 5403 8865
Chef/owner Austin Hu draws on his background (a junior sous chef at the legendary Gramercy Tavern in NYC) to create a compelling, delectable menu hailed as "Contemporary American." But while the flavors earn their American reputation, the menu is expertly China-sourced.

Tucked back off the road behind the Howard Johnson Suites, this hidden gem is typically packed--particularly for weekend brunch--so reservations are recommended.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
