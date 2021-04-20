Madison
3号-5号 Fenyang Road
| +86 21 5403 8865
Think Global, Eat LocalChef/owner Austin Hu draws on his background (a junior sous chef at the legendary Gramercy Tavern in NYC) to create a compelling, delectable menu hailed as "Contemporary American." But while the flavors earn their American reputation, the menu is expertly China-sourced.
Tucked back off the road behind the Howard Johnson Suites, this hidden gem is typically packed--particularly for weekend brunch--so reservations are recommended.