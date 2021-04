Think Global, Eat Local

Chef/owner Austin Hu draws on his background (a junior sous chef at the legendary Gramercy Tavern in NYC) to create a compelling, delectable menu hailed as "Contemporary American." But while the flavors earn their American reputation, the menu is expertly China-sourced.Tucked back off the road behind the Howard Johnson Suites, this hidden gem is typically packed--particularly for weekend brunch--so reservations are recommended.