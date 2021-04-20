Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Madison County Nature Trail

5000 Nature Trail Rd SE, Huntsville, AL 35803, USA
Website
| +1 256-883-9501
Bridge over Covered Water Huntsville Alabama United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 7:30pm

Bridge over Covered Water

High atop Huntsville's Green Mountain, the Madison County Nature Trail offers 72 acres of peace, hiking, and picnicking, as well as a log cabin and covered bridge for porch-sitting and contemplating.

In an interesting display of (reverse?) ageism, fishing on Skye Lake is only allowed for persons below the age of 16 or above 60 ($1.50 fee, unless you are under five), and only during weekdays. Weekends are reserved for nature lovers of all ages.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points