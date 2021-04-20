Madison County Nature Trail
5000 Nature Trail Rd SE, Huntsville, AL 35803, USA
| +1 256-883-9501
Sun - Sat 7am - 7:30pm
Bridge over Covered WaterHigh atop Huntsville's Green Mountain, the Madison County Nature Trail offers 72 acres of peace, hiking, and picnicking, as well as a log cabin and covered bridge for porch-sitting and contemplating.
In an interesting display of (reverse?) ageism, fishing on Skye Lake is only allowed for persons below the age of 16 or above 60 ($1.50 fee, unless you are under five), and only during weekdays. Weekends are reserved for nature lovers of all ages.