Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Madison

4622 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116, USA
Website
Madison San Diego California United States

Madison

Locals flock to this restaurant and bar in lively University Heights for innovative cocktails and award-winning design. (The midcentury–inspired design of the 3,000-square-foot space, with an impressive vaulted ceiling and cedar walls decorated with colorful geometric patterns, won an Orchid Award from the San Diego Architectural Foundation in 2016.) The Cali-Med menu features simple, well-executed dishes such as a watermelon salad with grilled halloumi cheese and a bone-in pork chop served with broccoli rabe. The bar program shines with a wide selection of natural wines and creative cocktails like the Jumping Cholla with mezcal, pineapple, lime, egg-white foam, and Hawaiian black lava salt. Madison’s owner Jeffrey Fink also runs M-Theory Music so the restaurant’s soundtrack is always on point and an artwork strung across the dining room archway is inspired by guitar strings.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points