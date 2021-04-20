Made in Brooklyn Tours
Brooklyn, NY, USA
| +1 800-838-3006
Photo courtesy of Made in Brooklyn Tours
Get Made in Brooklyn with DomIt's been a while since I took my first 'Made in Brooklyn' tour with Dom, the company's enthusiastic and friendly owner (pictured here, he's the smiling bald guy!). I've since lost the photographs I took in moves across the globe and I can no longer tell you every single place we visited during the day I spent getting to know one of New York's most talked about boroughs.
However, now that I am permanently settled in New York City, the first thing I tell people when they're coming to visit is that they should contact Dom and get signed up for a tour!
What I do remember is that Dom's tour is the best city tour I've had in the United States. He is passionate about Brooklyn and about the great history and culture of one of America's greatest melting pots.
Brooklyn has developed a reputation for hipsters, for expensive real estate and for overhyped eateries -- Dom's tours are the best way I know to see the side of Brooklyn people do not overhype.
With five main options and the opportunity to customize your own, there's little reason not to book. Tell him I sent you, and prepare to have fun! There's little else you really need to know.