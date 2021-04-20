Maddalena Archipelago Italy

Maddalena Archipelago This group of islands off Sardinia’s chic Costa Smeralda was named a national park in 1996. Only a handful of the archipelago's 60 islands are inhabited. The largest island, Maddalena, is a protected area where wild juniper, myrtle and heather thrive, along with such seabirds as the rare Audouin's gull, whose numbers are rebounding nicely. A bridge links Maddalena to Caprera, the other main island. The Italian freedom fighter Giuseppe Garibaldi lived on Caprera for decades after his retirement; his white house is now a museum.