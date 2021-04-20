Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Maddalena Archipelago

Italy
+39 0789 790224
Maddalena Archipelago La Maddalena Italy

Maddalena Archipelago

This group of islands off Sardinia’s chic Costa Smeralda was named a national park in 1996. Only a handful of the archipelago's 60 islands are inhabited. The largest island, Maddalena, is a protected area where wild juniper, myrtle and heather thrive, along with such seabirds as the rare Audouin's gull, whose numbers are rebounding nicely. A bridge links Maddalena to Caprera, the other main island. The Italian freedom fighter Giuseppe Garibaldi lived on Caprera for decades after his retirement; his white house is now a museum.
By John Oseid , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points