Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

The Victoria Peak, 128 Peak Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
+852 2849 6966
Rubbing Shoulders with Superstars Hong Kong Hong Kong

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Rubbing Shoulders with Superstars

If you've managed to make the trip up to the unmissable Victoria Peak (and you really should), cap off the visit by bringing the kids to Hong Kong's own version of this famous wax museum. Like its counterparts around the world, they'll find life-like figures of the biggest Hollywood stars, sports greats, and remarkable world leaders. You can also say hello to some of Hong Kong's own superstars by posing with action hero Jacky Chan and letting your heart skip a beat while standing next to heartthrob Andy Lau.

After playing paparazzo with the stars, be prepared to have that very same heart skip to a whole other beat while trying to escape the SCREAM asylum's both wax and living monsters and zombies.

Make sure to book your tickets online ahead of your visit to avoid long lines. You'll save some money this way, too.




By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points