Madame Tussauds Hong Kong
The Victoria Peak, 128 Peak Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong
+852 2849 6966
Photo courtesy of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Rubbing Shoulders with SuperstarsIf you've managed to make the trip up to the unmissable Victoria Peak (and you really should), cap off the visit by bringing the kids to Hong Kong's own version of this famous wax museum. Like its counterparts around the world, they'll find life-like figures of the biggest Hollywood stars, sports greats, and remarkable world leaders. You can also say hello to some of Hong Kong's own superstars by posing with action hero Jacky Chan and letting your heart skip a beat while standing next to heartthrob Andy Lau.
After playing paparazzo with the stars, be prepared to have that very same heart skip to a whole other beat while trying to escape the SCREAM asylum's both wax and living monsters and zombies.
Make sure to book your tickets online ahead of your visit to avoid long lines. You'll save some money this way, too.